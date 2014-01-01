US regulators back more oversight of virtual currencies

Digital currencies such as Bitcoin demand increased oversight and may require a new federal regulatory framework, the top US markets regulators will tell lawmakers at a congressional hearing on Tuesday.



Christopher Giancarlo, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and Jay Clayton, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will provide testimony to the Senate Banking Committee amid growing global concerns over the risks virtual currencies pose to investors and the financial system.



Giancarlo and Clayton will say a patchwork of rules for cryptocurrency exchanges may need to be reviewed in favor of a rationalized federal framework, according to prepared testimony published on Monday.



Bitcoin, the world's most widely traded digital currency, has slumped more than 50 percent to around $8,000 since December 2017, while prominent Bitcoin exchanges have suffered hacking attacks and outages in recent weeks.



Congressional sources said the hearing was mainly due to be a fact-finding exercise focusing on the powers of the SEC and CFTC to oversee cryptocurrency exchanges, how the watchdogs can protect investors from volatility and fraud, and the risks posed by cyber criminals' intent on stealing digital tokens.



Giancarlo and Clayton will use the hearing to showcase the efforts their agencies' have made to police the market and to highlight limitations in the regulatory structure.



"Virtual currencies ... likely require more attentive regulatory oversight in key areas, especially to the extent that retail investors are attracted to this space," Giancarlo said.



