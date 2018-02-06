China to remain confident, open despite misjudgment from some in US: Ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said here recently that despite misjudgment from some in the United States, China will remain confident in its path of development and those hoping otherwise should face the reality.



"Recently, there have occurred some developments in China-US relations that are a matter of concern, which reflects deficiency of someone in the United States in their understanding of China, and also their misjudgment of strategies adopted by China. For example, someone feel depressed because of China's adherence to its own path of development," Cui told a gathering at the Chinese Embassy to mark the Lunar Chinese New Year's Day, which falls on Feb. 16.



The path of development China has chosen is based on the national realities of the country, guided by its own theories, guaranteed by its own system and established on its own culture, Cui said, "Therefore, our path of development could not and should not change."



"China's choice of the path of development is not going to change because of others people's thinking. I hope those feeling depressed would face the reality and drop their illusions," Cui said.



Cui noted that as China remains confident, it will also remain open to new ideas and is willing to learn from other cultures.



"The number of Chinese students here far surpasses that of US students in China, which shows that China is more open and more eager to learn," Cui said.



Using Chinese food to illustrate his point, Cui encouraged those who have learned how to use chopsticks to eat Chinese food to explore in depth the Chinese culture.



Cui made the remarks in the wake of recent release of a series of policy papers by the United States which highlight China's alleged increasing threat to the United States.



China has denied that it seeks to undermine security of the United States and has reiterated that maintaining healthy and stable bilateral ties is a correct choice in the interest of the two peoples and the international community.

