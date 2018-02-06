DPRK, Mongolia vow to keep traditional relations

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Mongolia have vowed to maintain their traditional good relations and agreed to carry out cooperation in emergency disaster prevention and control, said official media Tuesday.



DPRK Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and his Mongolian counterpart D. Tsogtbaatar held talks here on Monday, and the two sides agreed to carry on the good ties between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations 70 years ago, said Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



"At the talks the two sides exchanged views on issue of continuing to develop the long-standing friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries in several fields and issues of mutual concern and reached a consensus," said the KCNA.



The two governments also signed a memorandum of understanding on collaboration in emergency disaster prevention and control, according to the KCNA.



The DPRK and Mongolia enjoy close traditional political and cultural ties dating from the late 1940s. Ulan Bator maintains a fully operating embassy here, one of the oldest foreign missions in the DPRK capital.



The DPRK's overseas relations are largely focused on former Soviet-bloc countries owing to the US campaign to isolate Pyongyang internationally for its nuclear and missile programs.



The DPRK has also called on Poland, a former Soviet-bloc country but now a member of the European Union, to keep good ties with it in marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pyongyang and Warsaw.

