Police arrest 8 men passed-out drunk in streets after wild barbecue bash

A beer-fueled barbecue party that spilled into the streets of Hangzhou resulted in the arrest of eight people for public intoxication, police said.



The group of construction workers was found lying in streets and intersections across a 1-kilometer area late Saturday night.



Officers said they picked up the first party animal after he was found passed-out drunk on Xueyuan Lu.



While taking him to hospital, police received a report of a second intoxicated man on the pavement at a nearby intersection.



"The second man had not drunk as much and was somewhat conscious," said responding officer Zhou Xu. A few questions later, Zhou learned the two men had been celebrating together at the same gathering with six others.



"I asked him how they were getting home, and he said they each left on their own," Zhou explained.



Soon, police received six more reports of men passed out drunk on the streets. They were found scattered at different distances from the restaurant.



The men, all workers at a building site, had downed a total of 228 beers - or 28.5 bottles each - during the barbecue bash.



Police collected all the men by 2 am the next day and returned them home.



The Paper

