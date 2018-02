Workers hang off railway bridge for maintenance

Li Yubin, 38, hangs off Yangliandi railway bridge at more than 40 meters to make maintenance. The bridge is 172.5 meters long and 47 meters high, located in Sanmenxia, Central China's Henan Province. Photo: Xinhua

Li Yubin checks the steel framework underneath Yangliandi railway bridge in Sanmenxia, Henan Province on January 30. Photo: Xinhua

Workers check the steel framework under the Yangliandi railway bridge on January 31. Photo: Xinhua

Workers check the railroad tie bolts on Yanliandi railway bridge, Central China's Henan Province on January 31. Photo: Xinhua

A train crosses the 47-meter high Yangliandi railway bridge on January 31. Photo: Xinhua