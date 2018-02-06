Takeout delivery with a side of text

A woman traveling by train received both a meal and a message that she had forgotten her phone thanks to her son and China's new railway delivery service.



The woman surnamed Tian had already boarded her train for Yueyang, Hunan Province on Friday when her son, surnamed Wang, realized she had left her phone in Shenzhen.



"My mom didn't know my number and she had another transfer ahead," Wang said, "I was worried about not being able to get in touch with her."



Luckily Wang thought of a fast track to reach her - takeout delivery on trains.



Since June, travelers on China's high-speed rail that pass through major stations can order takeout and have it delivered to their seats.



Along with his 38-yuan ($6) order for spicy turnip, Wang requested the courier include a note with his phone number and the following message:



"Mom, you forgot your phone. But don't worry, someone will pick you up at Yueyang Station."



Tian received the message in Changsha, 160 kilometers from Yueyang.



Morning Herald

