Ice instruments ring out coolest music in Norway

Inside a giant igloo in a snowy Norwegian village, the sound of a horn rings out, warming the mood of a freezing audience, huddled together in -24 C.



But the four musicians performing are even colder: the instruments they are playing are all made of ice.



The xylophone, claves and wind instruments have been painstakingly carved from ice blocks extracted from a frozen lake, and are now part of a finger-numbing performance at the 13th Ice Music Festival in the mountain village of Finse.



The problem is, the longer the musicians play, the more the instruments start to disintegrate.



It is not an easy task "to perform on instruments that are melting while you play them," says percussionist Terje Isungset, also the founder of the festival.



It took organizers a week to build the igloo and the ice needed to be sourced and collected by a crew of more than 20 people.



Large chunks were removed from a nearby lake and the musicians used chainsaws, hammers and chisels to sculpt the instruments.



Though most melt, a few of the ice-creations survive and are stored in a freezer for next year.



AFP

