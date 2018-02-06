Man sneaks behind counter, steals over 6k yuan in lottery tickets

A Beijing man won himself a pair of handcuffs after he printed out thousands of yuan in lottery tickets while an outlet clerk wasn't looking, media reported Monday.



Fengtai district police took the suspect surnamed Sun into custody on January 26.



Sun, a frequent customer at the lotto outlet, told police he had watched clerks operate the machine enough times to print out the 6,006 yuan ($957) in tickets on January 20.



In an attempt to cover his tracks, Sun bought 20 yuan in tickets before leaving.



Owners noticed the missing tickets that evening and notified police.



A review of surveillance video showed Sun sneak behind the counter as busy employees attended to customers and print the tickets.



He is in police custody and an investigation is underway.



Legal Evening News

