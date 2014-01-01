French rapper sentenced for blocking motorway

French rap star Sofiane received a four-month suspended jail sentence on Monday for blocking a motorway near Paris last year to film the video for his hit song "Toka."



Watched 32 million times on YouTube, the clip shows Sofiane Zermani and friends bring traffic to a standstill on the A3 motorway, then set up a restaurant table and chairs on the road before starting dancing.



He was charged with a public order offence for organizing the April 2017 motorway stunt and another unauthorized video shoot in public.



Sentencing him on Tuesday, a judge gave him a suspended prison sentence, adding, "Don't do it again."



"I've learned my lesson," Zermani replied. He was also fined 1,500 euros ($1,860).



On December 15, the 34-year-old, who is also known as Fiansa, was arrested again during an unauthorized shoot in the area.



AFP

