Iran's Rouhani calls Israel "major enemy" of Muslims

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Israel is the "major enemy" of regional Muslim countries.



"It is for 70 years, since 1948, that the Zionist regime of Israel has attacked the Muslims in the region," Rouhani said.



The only way to tackle this issue is the solidarity among Muslim states, he noted.



"The path to our progress passes through the unity of the Muslim states," he said, expressing Iran's readiness for rapprochement with Saudi Arabia, Iran's Sunni arch rival in the Gulf.



Rouhani urged Saudi officials to distance from Israel, saying Israel cannot be a friend for Muslim states.

