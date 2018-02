Rouhani says Iran not to renegotiate nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the Islamic republic will never renegotiate nuclear deal which it signed with the world powers in 2015.



"The JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) is non-negotiable and cannot be rewritten," Rouhani said in a press conference.



"It is an international deal and has been approved by the UN Security Council," he said, arguing that "therefore, it is meaningless to re-discuss it with anybody."