Hong Kong to be further integrated into motherland's overall development: official

A Chinese official said here on Tuesday that the motherland's development always needs Hong Kong and will definitely help Hong Kong succeed, and that Hong Kong will be further integrated into the overall development of the motheland.
Wang Zhimin, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, made the remarks at the Chinese lunar new year reception held in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.
Wang said 2017 was a landmark year in the development of China. The country made steady progress in developing economy and improving people's livelihood, and gained even greater international influence.
Last year also witnessed remarkable progress in the successful implementation of the "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong, Wang said, adding that Hong Kong has now becoming more rational and mature with encouraging changes taking place in the society.
Wang said 2018 marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up, noting that in the past 40 years, Hong Kong residents have assisted the motherland's reform and opening up as well as the modernization by giving full play of Hong Kong's unique advantages.
Wang believed that as long as Hong Kong keeps its development momentum, it will be further integrated into the motherland's overall development with participation in the Belt and Road
Initiative and the building of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.