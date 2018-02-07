S. African president denies plotting to fire deputy

South African President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday dismissed media reports that he wants to fire his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa.



The Presidency in a statement dismissed the reports as "preposterous and outrageous."



"The allegations are completely baseless," said Zuma in the statement.



On Tuesday the South African Communist Party (SACP) issued a statement saying they have been informed that Zuma want to fire Ramaphosa.



The SACP also said Zuma is trying to use some Zulu (his tribe) traditional warriors which the Presidency also dismissed.



"The allegations of ethnic mobilization by the President are equally without foundation," said the Presidency.

