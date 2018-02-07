France says too early to confirm alleged Syria's chemical arms use

France on Tuesday expressed concerns about alleged chemical weapons attacks of the Syrian government, but remained cautious to confirm the use of toxic gas, the country's Foreign Ministry said.



"France is concerned by repeated reports that chlorine gas has been repeatedly used against civilians in Syria in recent weeks," said the ministry spokeswoman Agnes Von der Muhll.



However, "it is still early at this stage to confirm the chemical nature and scope of these attacks," she added.



The Syrian government has repeatedly rejected allegations of using chemical arms.



The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Saturday rejected the US claims about the Syrian government using chemical weapons in the war as "lies."



The Syrian government reaffirms its position against the use of chemical weapons, and Syria has handed over all its chemical arsenals to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the ministry said.

