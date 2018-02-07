Austria supports EC strategy for Western Balkan EU accession: chancellor

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday gave his support to the European Commission's (EC) new pathway to European Union (EU) accession strategy for Western Balkan states.
In a press release, he said it has always been of great importance for Austria to support these countries on their path to an EU membership.
Austria will also use the opportunity of its Presidency of the Council of the European Union, that it will take on in July, to see about intensifying the future steps of these states toward joining the EU.
"For this reason, we welcome the European Commission's Western Balkans strategy presented today; that should accelerate this process," he said.
The chancellor added that he shares the view of EC President Jean-Claude Juncker that EU perspectives for Western Balkan states are in the interests of the union for political, security, and economic reasons.
"Although the European Union is currently facing internal challenges such as Brexit
, we must not lose sight of the Western Balkans," he said.