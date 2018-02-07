British PM's China visit 'a complete success': Chinese envoy

British Prime Minister Theresa May's just-concluded visit to China turned out to be "a complete success", the Chinese ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming said Tuesday.



The statement came as the Chinese ambassador was speaking at a reception at the Chinese embassy to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year.



The Year of the Dog begins on Feb. 16, according to the Chinese lunar calendar.



"Prime Minister May's visit to China last week was crowned with a complete success," Liu said.



During the visit, the Chinese and British leaders reached important consensus on bilateral efforts for an enhanced version of the "Golden Era" of China-Britain ties, he said.



Meanwhile, officials from the two countries signed a series of agreements of cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, education, culture, science and technology, he said.



"The 'Golden Era' of China-UK relations enter a new period of accelerated development," said the ambassador.



May paid an official visit to China from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, her first since she took office in 2016.

