DPRK's art troupe arrives in S. Korea for performances celebrating Winter Olympics

The passenger ferry Mangyongbong-92, carrying performing squad of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), arrives at the Mukho Port in South Korea's eastern coast, on Feb. 6, 2018. The 140-member Samjiyon orchestra is slated to hold concerts in Gangneung, an east city near PyeongChang where the 23rd Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games will be held, on Thursday and in South Korea's capital Seoul on Sunday to celebrate the Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho)

The passenger ferry Mangyongbong-92, carrying performing squad of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), arrives at the Mukho Port in South Korea's eastern coast, on Feb. 6, 2018. The 140-member Samjiyon orchestra is slated to hold concerts in Gangneung, an east city near PyeongChang where the 23rd Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games will be held, on Thursday and in South Korea's capital Seoul on Sunday to celebrate the Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho)

The passenger ferry Mangyongbong-92, carrying performing squad of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), arrives at the Mukho Port in South Korea's eastern coast, on Feb. 6, 2018. The 140-member Samjiyon orchestra is slated to hold concerts in Gangneung, an east city near PyeongChang where the 23rd Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games will be held, on Thursday and in South Korea's capital Seoul on Sunday to celebrate the Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho)