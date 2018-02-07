Soldiers stick to post at border despite severe cold in Mohe, NE China

Soldiers are on patrol in Beiji Village of the border county Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 5, 2018. Soldiers stick to their post at the border in spite of the severe cold in Mohe where the temperature has dropped to minus 40 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

A soldier takes part in a training in Beiji Village of the border county Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 5, 2018. Soldiers stick to their post at the border in spite of the severe cold in Mohe where the temperature has dropped to minus 40 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Soldiers check thermal protection in Beiji Village of the border county Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 5, 2018. Soldiers stick to their post at the border in spite of the severe cold in Mohe where the temperature has dropped to minus 40 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Soldiers patrol by snowmobile in Beiji Village of the border county Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 5, 2018. Soldiers stick to their post at the border in spite of the severe cold in Mohe where the temperature has dropped to minus 40 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Soldiers take part in a training in Beiji Village of the border county Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 5, 2018. Soldiers stick to their post at the border in spite of the severe cold in Mohe where the temperature has dropped to minus 40 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Li Gang)