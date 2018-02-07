Chinatown in Yangon of Myanmar greets upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/7 9:40:51

A dancer takes part in a celebration for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in the Chinatown of Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 6, 2018. The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/U Aung)


 

Dancers perform lion dance during a celebration for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in the Chinatown of Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 6, 2018. The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/U Aung)


 

Dancers perform dragon dance during a celebration for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in the Chinatown of Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 6, 2018. The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/U Aung)


 

