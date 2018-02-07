Military commander wanted by int'l court agrees to surrender to Libyan army

General Mahmoud al-Werfalli, a senior military commander of the Libyan eastern-based army who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), on Tuesday announced that he would surrender himself to the army's military police.



"After instructions (being given) from the (army's) General Command and the Commander-in-chief Khalifa Haftar about my arrest, I immediately received the instructions and I will hand myself over to the military police in Al-Marj city (the army's headquarters) to complete the ICC investigations with me," said al-Werfalli in a video online, wearing his military uniform.



Al-Werfalli is a general in the special forces attached to Haftar's Libyan National Army that controls Libya's northeastern city of Benghazi.



The international community has several times demanded legal prosecutions against Haftar as his forces kept gaining ground on the battlefield.

