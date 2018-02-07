Two killed, over 200 injured in Taiwan earthquake

Two people were killed and 219 were injured by 7:30 am Wednesday after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan.



According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the earthquake jolted waters near Taiwan's Hualien County at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.



The epicenter was monitored at 24.13 degrees north latitude and 121.71 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 11 kilometers, said CENC.



The victims include a 66-year-old male and a 60-year-old female.



There are still 173 people missing, who might be trapped in the damaged buildings, according to resuers from the fire department.



A total of 235 people have been rescued. Two shelters have been set up, the local fire department said.



The injured people have been sent to hospitals.



The earthquake was felt across Taiwan, with some buildings, roads and bridges in Hualien damaged.



The earthquake also caused 200 households out of power and 35,000 households out of water supply, the fire agency said.



According to the Taiwan's emergency operation center, a total of four buildings have partially collapsed or tilted, including Marshal Hotel, Yun Tsui building and two residential buildings.



The quake caused the Marshal Hotel in Hualien to cave in, with its first two floors fallen into the ground.



The highway from Suao to Hualien was temporarily closed.



It's reported that the earthquake-stricken area is in shortage of heavy machinery and professional disaster relief vehicles.



The earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks including several measured over 5-magnitude.



Since Feb. 4, more than 100 sensible earthquakes have jolted the area. Taiwan's earthquake experts said more quakes might happen in the coming weeks.

