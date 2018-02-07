China, Mongolia agree to strengthen parliamentary cooperation

Zhang Dejiang (R), chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress (NPC), meets with L. Enkh-Amgalan, deputy chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Top Chinese legislator Zhang Dejiang on Tuesday met with L. Enkh-Amgalan, deputy chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia in Beijing, with the two sides agreeing to strengthen parliamentary cooperation.Zhang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), expressed the hope that the NPC and the State Great Hural will make use of the mechanism of regular exchanges between the two legislatures to deepen their cooperation.He said the two legislatures should share experience in state governance and legislation, improve the legal guarantee for pragmatic cooperation, and expand the social foundation of bilateral friendship.He also called on the two sides to respect each other's core interests and major concerns, and cement the political foundation of China-Mongolia ties.Enkh-Amgalan said the State Great Hural is ready to deepen friendly exchanges with the NPC, in a bid to support the development of bilateral ties.