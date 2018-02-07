Trump asks Pentagon for military parade

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the Pentagon to stage a military parade, the White House implied in a statement.



"President Trump is incredibly supportive of America's great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe. He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said regarding inquiries about a possible military parade.



The Washington Post first reported that Trump expressed his desire for a grand military parade this year in Washington D.C. at a Jan. 18 meeting with top generals.



"We are aware of the request and are looking at possible dates," Charlie Summers, a Pentagon spokesman, told NBC News. He added that the process is in its "infancy" but cited Nov. 11 as a possible date.



Trump was reportedly impressed by a military parade he witnessed in Paris to celebrate Bastille Day last year.

