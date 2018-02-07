Russian, DPRK diplomats hold talks in Moscow: report

Senior diplomats of Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) discussed on Wednesday the situation on the Korean Peninsula
and their bilateral relations, said the Russian Foreign Ministry.
An unnamed source from the ministry told about the matter, giving no further information.
Interfax reported last week that Russia and DRPK were expected to have another regular round of regular consultations between their foreign ministries to address "a broad range of bilateral issues," citing the same source.
Last Friday, the Russian embassy to the DPRK said that a DPRK diplomat had left for Moscow to attend talks, according to Interfax.