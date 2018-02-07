China requires heads of administrative departments to appear in court

China's top court Wednesday issued a judicial interpretation of administrative procedure law, stipulating heads of administrative departments should appear in court.



The interpretation, issued by the Supreme People's Court, said that responsible personnel of administrative departments should appear in court on cases which concern major public interests, attract great attention from society or may invoke a mass disturbance.



Those who cannot be present should submit explanations to court, or the court will send judicial advice to the administrative department at the next higher level or to the country's supervisory department.



The interpretation also asked courts to file cases within seven days upon receiving bills of complaint.



China's top legislature passed an amendment to administrative procedure law last year.



Prosecutors are allowed to file an administrative lawsuit for abuse of power or nonfeasance in cases concerning protection of environment and resources, food and drug safety, preservation of state assets, and transfer of state-owned land use rights, according to the amendment.

