Russia, Lebanon to sign military cooperation treaty

Lebanon and Russia will sign a military cooperation treaty that includes a "comprehensive framework for coordination," the Naharnet news website said.



Russian government has published a decree authorizing the Russian Defense Ministry to conduct "necessary talks with the relevant Lebanese authorities to draft a final format of the treaty," the report said.



According to the decree, the treaty includes "exchanging information on defense means and enhancing international security capabilities; activating anti-terror cooperation; improving joint cooperation in the fields of cadre training, military exercises and armed forces building; exchanging IT expertise; establishing mechanisms for cooperation between the two countries' armies."

