China to tighten control over guns, explosives

China will stage a two-year campaign against gun and explosives crime across the country, the Ministry of Public Security
announced Wednesday.
The crackdown will target the manufacture and sale of guns and explosives in China and the smuggling of related goods from other countries, said Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi.
Possession of guns by private individuals is illegal in China. The country has long maintained high pressure on gun-related and explosives crime.
In 2017, a total of 58 cases involving gun crime and 58 separate cases involving explosives crime were reported in China, giving it one of the lowest global rates for such crimes.