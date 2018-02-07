Southwest China eases visa permits for foreign talent

Southwest China's Yunnan Province will adopt a new visa policy for foreigners starting March 1, easing visa applications from foreign professionals and skilled workers.



Applicants who qualify as high-end talent, including scientists, leading figures in technology-intensive sectors, international entrepreneurs and skilled workers can apply for the visa.



The visa is valid for up to 10 years with multiple entries, or 180-day stays for a single entry, according to Yunnan Provincial Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs.



Spouses and minor children of the applicants will be given the same visa.



"Yunnan is at a critical stage of economic restructuring and upgrading," said Ruan Chaoqi, director of the Yunnan Provincial Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs.

