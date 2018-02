China's Yu Zaiqing re-elected IOC vice president

China's Yu Zaiqing was re-elected vice president of the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday.



Yu, who is vice president of Beijing 2022, has been an IOC member since 2000 and returned for a second vice presidential stint after serving a four year term between 2008 and 2012.



He also served eight years on the IOC Executive Board from 2004 to 2012.