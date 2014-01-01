Local governments' funding of mosques sparks controversy

Some local governments may want to build religious sites to attract tourists and drive their economy, which has sparked opposition among residents who are alert to pan-Islam tendencies, experts said, in response to reports on government-funded mosque building in some cities.



A local ethnic and religious bureau began an investigation after netizens exposed a village government's decision to provide 50 million yuan ($7.96 million) for the construction of a mosque.



An employee from the Hebei Ethnic and Religious Bureau told the Global Times on Wednesday that they are conducting an investigation into the plan of Xincun village, a Muslim village, to build a mosque.



The Xincun village government plans to build a mosque to "satisfy the villagers' religious needs," the government website said.



Another employee surnamed Liu told the Global Times on Wednesday that it is inappropriate for the government to build religious sites.



He said the religious group should apply to the religious affairs bureau for the building of such sites, and should also raise money themselves.



The Xincun village government gave no comment as of press time.



Meantime, the district government of Xinfu in Fushun city, Northeast China's Liaoning Province planned to open a 300 meter-long Muslim street, which costs 6.5 million yuan, Fushun Evening News had previously reported.



The street will include a Muslim market, shops and restaurants, said the report, adding that the project meets the needs of the public and will become a city attraction.



The Fushun government gave no reply to the interview request from Global Times as of press time.



The two incidents received wide public attention after Xi Wuyi, an expert on Marxism at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, reposted the netizen's revelation on her Sina Weibo.



Xi told the Global Times on Wednesday that using administrative power to develop certain religions violates the principle of the separation of religion and State.



Many local governments did not really want to support any particular religion, they just want to build religious sites to attract tourists and drive their economy, Xiong Kunxin, a professor of ethnic studies at Beijing's Minzu University of China, told the Global Times.



However, many non-Muslims are averse by it amid this pan-Islamic tendency in China because they believe the government is favoring Muslims over other groups.





Newspaper headline: Residents oppose use of public funds for mosques



