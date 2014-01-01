Golf’s future threatened by climate change: report

Wetter winters and coastal erosion linked to climate change are threatening the future of golf, a report backed by governing body the R&A warned Wednesday. Golf is facing an increase in unplayable holes, winter course closures and disruption to professional tournaments due to increased rainfall, while rising sea levels could jeopardize all the world's coastal courses by 2100.



Cricket is also facing "disruption at every level" of the game as a result of wetter winters and more intense summer downpours driven by climate change, said the report from Britain's Climate Coalition.



Soccer is also affected, particularly at grass-roots level, by adverse weather, while the Scottish skiing industry could collapse within 50 years as ­winters become too mild for regular snowfall.



Extreme weather is made worse by climate change, causing more golf course closures, while wetter, warmer autumns and winters cause damage and disease to grass and greens, the report said.



In the Greater Glasgow area alone, there was a 20 percent reduction in playing time on golf courses in 2016-17 compared with 2006-07. And one in six Scottish golf courses are on the coast, where they are at risk of erosion due to rising sea levels, caused by melting glaciers and oceans expanding as they warm, and more intense storms.



Steve Isaac, director of golf course management at the R&A, said, "I believe golf is more impacted by climate change than any other sport aside from skiing."



