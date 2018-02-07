Germany has a new coalition government

German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel speak to the media about the coalition negotiations at CDU headquarters for what is supposed to be the last day of government coalition talks on Tuesday in Berlin, Germany. Photo: VCG

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) on Wednesday agreed to a coalition deal, taking Europe's economic powerhouse closer to a new government after months of uncertainty that unnerved allies and investors.In a move likely to mean a shift in Germany's eurozone policy, media reported the SPD would take the finance ministry, a post held until recently by conservative Wolfgang Schaeuble, widely despised in struggling eurozone states during his eight-year tenure for his rigid focus on fiscal discipline.SPD leader Martin Schulz said earlier this week that his party had ensured an agreement with the conservatives would put an end to "forced austerity" and set up an investment budget for the eurozone.Handing over the crucial finance ministry suggests the conservatives had to make big concessions to get the SPD to agree to renew the 'grand coalition' that has governed Germany since 2013 and secure Merkel's fourth term in office.Bruised by its worst election result in the post-war era, the SPD had planned to revamp itself in opposition and only agreed to the coalition talks reluctantly.Its 464,000 members still have the chance to veto the deal in a postal ballot.While the talks have dragged on, Europe's biggest economy has moved into overdrive, suggesting that there may be increased scope for government spending and investment.In a message posted alongside a photo of Schulz and other SPD negotiators smiling, the SPD negotiators wrote: "Tired but happy. There is a treaty! Finally. Now the final details are being worked into the text."The agreement should allow Germany to resume its leading role in international affairs.And, at least for now, it should put an end to questions about how long Merkel will stay in her job.Investors and partner countries had been concerned by Merkel's failure to assemble a government in more than four months at a time when Europe faces multiple challenges, including the need for eurozone reform and Britain's looming departure from the EU.