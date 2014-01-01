State Councilor Yang Jiechi to take trip to Washington

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi's visit to the US on Wednesday is likely to ease tension and dispel the Trump administration's misunderstandings of China, Chinese experts said.



"Yang will exchange in-depth views with the US side on China-US relations, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Tuesday.



Geng said China hopes his visit will help the two sides follow through on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, focus on cooperation, manage differences and promote the sound and steady development of China-US relations.



Yang's visit will reduce "friction and misunderstanding between the two countries," Yu Xiang, an associate research fellow at the Institute of American Studies of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



Bilateral relations have been rattled by unfriendly moves the US government has rolled out against China. The US is putting a gun to China, ready to pull the trigger anytime, Yu said.



"The US has made a wrong judgment on China strategically," Yu said.



Yu echoed Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai, who said at a Chinese New Year ceremony that bilateral ties reflected the "deficiency of someone in the US in their understanding of China, and also their misjudgment of the strategies adopted by China."



The Pentagon on Friday published a 72-page 2018 Nuclear Posture Review casting China as "a major challenge to US interests in Asia."

