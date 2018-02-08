China’s law not under thumb of West

Sweden's foreign ministry harshly condemned China's detention of Gui Minhai, a Hong Kong bookseller of Swedish citizenship, as "brutal intervention" and claimed "China's actions were in contravention of basic international rules on consular support." The EU and some Western countries chimed in, with German Ambassador to China Michael Clauss saying, "That China's authorities treat an EU citizen this way is without precedence."



China's judicial authorities have the right to investigate persons of any citizenship who violate laws on China's soil. All EU countries have jailed foreign citizens before. Except for diplomats, ordinary people should be handled by the country where they committed crimes. This is a basic principle of international law.



Consular support has its boundaries. According to Western reports, the Chinese side has long since notified Sweden of Gui's detention. China has fulfilled its diplomatic obligations. At present, Chinese authorities are taking criminal compulsory measures against Gui, with which Sweden's consular support should coordinate.



Despite disputes on details, China and Sweden should reach a solution through consultations. Sweden's expectation to strengthen consular assistance to Gui cannot transcend China's legal procedures.



Demanding China immediately release Gui, Germany is rudely provoking China's judicial sovereignty. This is driven by the extraterritorial mentality that was commonly seen in imperialist powers, of which Swedish and German diplomats should be ashamed.



The West is still arrogant toward China. Western elites obstinately view China's legal differences with their own countries as political differences, with the West representing the world's only source of political correctness.



Gui committed a crime in China and China is handling his case according to its law. Now Western public opinion defined the case as political persecution of people with foreign citizenship, arbitrarily demanding China act according to their will. With such contempt toward Chinese law, is there any room for communication?



Gui came back to China often even after he changed citizenship. There are many other "foreigners" like Gui working and living in China. A few of them take advantage of their double identity as both Chinese and foreigner to seek profits and wish to shield themselves from penalties if they breach the law.



European countries and the US should educate their newly naturalized citizens that the new passport cannot be their amulet in China. If they conduct activities in China, they must obey Chinese law.



As China's opening-up deepens, the country will see more foreigners. It would be irresponsible of Western countries if they instilled in their citizens an extraterritorial mentality. China's rule of law is not under the thumb of the West. Anyone who violates Chinese law must face the consequences.

