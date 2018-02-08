Kenyan manufacturers launch Priority Agenda to boost industrial growth

Kenya's manufacturers on Wednesday launched the Manufacturing Priority Agenda (MAP)-2018 that aims to boost the country's industrial growth.



Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) chairlady Flora Mutahi told a media briefing in Nairobi the agenda outlines the immediate actions that will yield tangible results in the short term, and work towards goal of achieving 15 percent contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2020 from the sector, up from the current 9.2 percent.



"It will map out the priority areas with a clear framework to engage the government and other stakeholders to find practical solutions for the industry," Mutahi said.



The MPA 2018 themed, "Sparking Kenya's industrial transformation for job creation", contains priority areas that will be driven under five key pillars which, if strengthened, will lead to a more competitive environment and impactful economic gains for Kenya's industrial sector.



According to KAM, the priority areas include, a competitive and level playing field, export driven manufacturing, pro-industry policy and institutional framework, government-driven small and medium-sized enterprise development as well as securing the future of manufacturing industry.



She said that the MAP is the industry's contribution in shaping policies and regulatory frameworks that enable local businesses and trade partnerships thrive.



Mutahi noted that the agenda seeks to catalyze the competitiveness of local industry in order to enable local manufacturers to compete on an international platform.



KAM CEO Phyllis Wakiaga said that in terms of contribution to employment, only 11.8 percent or 300,900 of total formal workforce were employed in the manufacturing sector in 2016. "This is a clear indication that the manufacturing sector in Kenya requires to be reinvigorated," she added.

