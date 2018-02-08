International community should play constructive role in Maldives crisis: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang (Photo source: fmprc.gov.cn)

The international community should play a constructive role in resolving the crisis in the Maldives, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.According to reports, some opposition politicians have urged for global efforts to pressure and even for the military to intervene, after Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen declared a 15-day state of emergency starting Monday night.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily briefing that the situation in the Maldives was an internal affair of the island nation, which should be resolved by relevant parties in the Maldives through dialogue and negotiation.The Maldives has been facing days of unrest after the Supreme Court issued a ruling last week to release top opposition political leaders, including former President Mohamed Nasheed and former Vice President Ahmed Adeeb. The Court rescinded the ruling late on Tuesday."The international community should play a constructive role in respecting the sovereignty of the Maldives and avoid moves that would further complicate the situation," Geng said.