Pakistan Navy ship seizes 5,000 kg of narcotics

Pakistan Navy has seized 5,000 kg of narcotics and arrested some suspected drug traffickers in Arabian Sea off the country's shores, officials said Wednesday.



The operation was conducted by the ship ASLAT in Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone, a statement issued by the directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy said on Wednesday.



The special warfare teams of ASLAT carried out the search operation at a suspected vessel after gathering credible evidence regarding the presence of 5,000 kg of hashish on it.



The sized drugs and the arrested suspects were handed over to Pakistan Maritime Security Agency for further legal proceedings, the statement added.



The Navy's ASLAT ship was deployed as part of the Multinational Combined Task Force-150, which is part of Operation Enduring Freedom. The Task Force-150 is mandated to ensure maritime security to prevent counter terrorism and associated illegal activities.



The success of Pakistan Navy ship in interrupting the flow of narcotics highlights the importance accorded by Pakistan Navy in patrolling the waters of North Indian Ocean to ensure free flow of legitimate commerce and deny use of high seas to terrorists and all associated miscreants, the statement said.

