Britain's new industry college to train specialists for nuclear energy sector

Britain's first college to train a new generation of specialist staff for the nuclear industry opened its doors Wednesday.



The new National College for Nuclear will train thousands of technicians and engineers to support Britain's future nuclear programs, create cleaner energy and provide a highly skilled workforce.



The college has hubs in northern England's Cumbria region, known as the Lakes College, and in southern England in Somerset.



One of the partners in the new college is EDF Energy, currently building Hinkley Point C nuclear power station which is backed by investment from China.



Stuart Crooks, EDF Energy's managing director at Hinkley, said: "The college will support the new nuclear renaissance in Britain and is a prime example of industrial strategy in action."



The college is one of five national colleges being established by the British government. They are a key part of the industrial strategy -- the government's plan to develop the technical skills of young people, provide industry with a skilled workforce across a range of sectors and support the country's long-term economic growth.



Other colleges already open include the College of Creative and Cultural Industries; Digital Skills and High Speed Rail.



A spokesperson for the Department for Education said: "The growing nuclear sector will see the development of 12 new reactors across five sites in the future, and with approximately 6,000 people each year needed for technical and professional roles, the National College for Nuclear will be key part of producing the workforce and expertise required.



Leading nuclear industry experts from Britain's main nuclear decommissioning site at Sellafield as well as from EDF Energy will work alongside the University of Cumbria and the University of Bristol to train up to 3,500 people by 2020.



Colin Reed, Chairman of the National College for Nuclear, said: "We are poised to grow to meet the challenge of nuclear skills in the years to come, both in student numbers at the existing hubs and also as we add further training deliverers at other locations to support the National demand."



Business Minister Richard Harrington described the opening of the new college as a pivotal moment for the future of nuclear energy in Britain.

