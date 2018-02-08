Spain presents economy minister as candidate for ECB vice presidency

The Spanish government has presented on Wednesday the country's economy minister, Luis de Guindos, as candidate for the European Central Bank (ECB) vice presidency.



The position is currently held by Portugal's Vitor Constancio and will be vacant from May 31. Apart from de Guindos, there is another candidate, the governor of Ireland's Central Bank, Philip Lane.



De Guindos has been Spain's Economy Minister since 2011 with the ruling conservative People's Party (PP) led by Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.



Before that, he worked as a head of the financial sector in PricewaterhouseCooper in Madrid, and as head of Nomura Securities and Lehman Brothers. He is also former Spain's State Secretary for economy under PP's Jose Maria Aznar government between 2002 and 2004.



Eurozone finance ministers will vote on Feb. 19.

