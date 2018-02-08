HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
China’s law not under thumb of West
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/2/8 9:41:26
As China's opening-up deepens, the country will see more foreigners. It would be irresponsible of Western countries if they instilled in their citizens an extraterritorial mentality. China's rule of law is not under the thumb of the West. Anyone who violates Chinese law must face the consequences.
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus