Egypt warns against attempt to breach its sovereignty in economic zone

Egypt warned Wednesday against any attempts that breach its sovereignty in the eastern Mediterranean's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), after Turkey denied a 2003 maritime border demarcation agreement between Egypt and Cyprus.



Egypt's Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement that any attempts to breach Egypt's rights were unacceptable and would be contested.



Abu Zeid said that no party can contest the agreement's validity, "as it is in line with the principles of international law and has been recognized as an international agreement by the UN."



Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday said his country considers the maritime border demarcation agreement "null and void," adding that it "violates Turkey's continental shelf."



Cavusoglu said so in an interview with the Greek daily newspaper Kathimerini, saying Turkey has submitted to the UN its objection to the Egyptian-Cypriot agreement of 2003 regarding to the so-called "Delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone."



Cavusoglu continued that "no foreign country, company, or vessel may conduct any unauthorized hydrocarbon or scientific research activity on Turkey's continental shelf."



Cyprus has remained divided since 1974, when Turkish troops occupied the northern part of the island following a coup by Greek army junta officers.



The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared in November 1983, but it is recognized only by Turkey.



Meanwhile, Ankara says that Cypriots should not take individual steps over the natural resources of the disputed island until the two sides agree on a comprehensive solution for reunification.



Turkey also has prickly relations with Egypt, which accuses Ankara of supporting terrorism and interfering in its domestic affairs by hosting fleeing members of the currently outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group of former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly rejected the Sisi-led military removal of Morsi in July 2013.

