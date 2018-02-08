DPRK confirms departure of national Olympic delegation to S. Korea

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has confirmed the departure of its National Olympic Committee delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the delegation, which left on Wednesday, was led by Kim Il Guk, minister of Physical Culture and Sports and chairman of the DPRK Olympic Committee.



A group of cheerleaders, a Taekwon-do demonstration group and a press corps of the DPRK left together with the delegation, said the KCNA.



After arriving at the city of Kaesong near the military demarcation line, the delegation headed for the south side.



The DPRK has yet to announce the attendance of Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un, at Friday's opening ceremony of the games.



Meanwhile, Pyongyang will hold a military parade Thursday to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of its armed forces, the Korean People's Army.

