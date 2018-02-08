Chinese enterprises attend Singapore Airshow

A "Wing Loong II" drone is displayed at static display booth of China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC) during the Singapore Airshow in Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore on Feb. 7, 2018. The biennial Singapore Airshow kicked off here on Tuesday and will last to Feb. 11. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

People visit China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC) exhibition booth during the Singapore Airshow in Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore on Feb. 7, 2018. The biennial Singapore Airshow kicked off here on Tuesday and will last to Feb. 11. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A man stands at the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) exhibition booth during the Singapore Airshow in Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore on Feb. 7, 2018. The biennial Singapore Airshow kicked off here on Tuesday and will last to Feb. 11. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

People view a plane model at the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) exhibition booth during the Singapore Airshow in Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore on Feb. 7, 2018. The biennial Singapore Airshow kicked off here on Tuesday and will last to Feb. 11. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)