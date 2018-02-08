'Ambassador's Cup' Chinese calligraphy competition held in Jordan

Competitors take part in the "Ambassador's Cup" Chinese calligraphy competition at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Confucius Institute of Jordan in Amman, Jordan, on Feb. 7, 2018. Organized by Chinese Embassy in Jordan in coordination with Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Confucius Institute of Jordan, the "Ambassador's Cup" Chinese Calligraphy Competition was held here on Wednesday, attracting dozens of Jordanian students studying Chinese language. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

Competitors take part in the "Ambassador's Cup" Chinese calligraphy competition at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Confucius Institute of Jordan in Amman, Jordan, on Feb. 7, 2018. Organized by Chinese Embassy in Jordan in coordination with Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Confucius Institute of Jordan, the "Ambassador's Cup" Chinese Calligraphy Competition was held here on Wednesday, attracting dozens of Jordanian students studying Chinese language. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

Competitors take part in the "Ambassador's Cup" Chinese calligraphy competition at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Confucius Institute of Jordan in Amman, Jordan, on Feb. 7, 2018. Organized by Chinese Embassy in Jordan in coordination with Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Confucius Institute of Jordan, the "Ambassador's Cup" Chinese Calligraphy Competition was held here on Wednesday, attracting dozens of Jordanian students studying Chinese language. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)