Tri-colored glazed pottery of China's Tang Dynasty exhibited in Poland

Photo taken on Feb. 7, 2018 shows tri-colored glazed pottery of China's Tang Dynasty (618-907) at the Hieronim Lopacinski Voivodeship Public Library in Lublin, Poland. The exhibition "Tri-colored glazed pottery of the Tang dynasty in Luoyang, China" is being held in Lublin and will last until this March. (Xinhua/Chen Xu)

Photo taken on Feb. 7, 2018 shows tri-colored glazed pottery of China's Tang Dynasty (618-907) at the Hieronim Lopacinski Voivodeship Public Library in Lublin, Poland. The exhibition "Tri-colored glazed pottery of the Tang dynasty in Luoyang, China" is being held in Lublin and will last until this March. (Xinhua/Chen Xu)

Photo taken on Feb. 7, 2018 shows tri-colored glazed pottery of China's Tang Dynasty (618-907) at the Hieronim Lopacinski Voivodeship Public Library in Lublin, Poland. The exhibition "Tri-colored glazed pottery of the Tang dynasty in Luoyang, China" is being held in Lublin and will last until this March.(Xinhua/Chen Xu)

Photo taken on Feb. 7, 2018 shows tri-colored glazed pottery of China's Tang Dynasty (618-907) at the Hieronim Lopacinski Voivodeship Public Library in Lublin, Poland. The exhibition "Tri-colored glazed pottery of the Tang dynasty in Luoyang, China" is being held in Lublin and will last until this March. (Xinhua/Chen Xu)