Hospital stormed to free suspect

About 20 people stormed a hospital in southern Spain and freed a suspected drug trafficker who had been injured in a motorcycle crash as he tried to escape arrest, officials said Wednesday.



The two policemen who were guarding the suspect at the hospital in La Linea de la Concepcion did not use their guns "to prevent the situation from turning into a drama," the town hall of La Lina said in a statement.



The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment on Tuesday after he was injured during a police chase. But shortly after he arrived at the hospital, about 20 people stormed the building, grabbed him and fled in several cars, the statement added.



La Linea mayor Juan Franco regularly complains of rampant drug trafficking in the city of around 65,000 people, which is on the border with Gibraltar, the disputed British territory in southern Spain.



"The enemy is very strong and we will have to think about the adoption of more measures" to fight drug traffickers, he told a news conference on Wednesday.



AFP

