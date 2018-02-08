Angry man late for train fined for smashing screen

A man rushing to catch his train in South China was instead taken on a trip to the police station after he jumped through a security checkpoint and smashed a ticketing machine.



Security video shows the man jump through metal detectors at Nanning Train Station in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on January 21.



Guards found him standing at an automatic ticketing machine and redirected him to the checkpoint, but he became visually aggressive.



When railway police arrived, the man threw his bag down, took off his jacket and started pointing at officers in the face. "Check them, check them! I'm already not going to make it," the man said, police bodycam footage shows.



The man eventually complied and went through to the security checkpoint.



He then took out his anger on an automatic ticket machine.



Video shows the man pound the screen with his fist, breaking it.



Police quickly confronted him, to which the man replied, "No problem, how much to fix the screen?" footage showed.



Officers instead escorted him to a local station, where he was fined 6,300 yuan ($1,000) for the damages.



