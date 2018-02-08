Girl sells her long hair to help family keep in touch

A girl who sold her braids to raise money for a smartphone so her family could stay in touch with her working mother has warmed hearts in China.



He Jingjing, 12, lives in a poor and remote village with her grandmother in rural Shaanxi Province.



"I had a thick braid that went down to my butt," said He, who spoke with pride about parting with her 1-meter-long locks for 300 yuan ($45) in January.



"That's the most I've earned for my family."



By selling her hair and helping her grandmother raise chickens, He hopes to eventually see her mother the way most children in her situation do - through video chat.



Despite her hardships, He is optimistic as she awaits her mother's all too brief return home for the upcoming Spring Festival holiday.



"We're not doing that well now, but I hope I can get into college and change our lives."



The Paper

