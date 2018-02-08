Yuyuan Shanghai hosts 23rd lantern show

For its 23rd lantern show, Yuyuan Garden will celebrate the Chinese New Year in Shanghai with nearly 40 large-scale lantern installations and over 1,000 small lanterns lining the area. Yuyuan Garden has turned its traditional garden into a sea of light. The show will run through March 5 and is free to all except from March 2 to 4.

A foreign woman takes picture of the lanterns at Yuyuan Garden on Tuesday Photo: Yanghui/GT

Red lanterns lining Yuyuan Garden Photos: Yanghui/GT and Gu Zhiran



Visitors sharing snapshots



A child enjoys the event



A father hoists his child above the crowd



Lantern installations on the bridge and lake



A lantern installation on the lake



Visitors lingering on the bridge



Large dog lantern at the central square







