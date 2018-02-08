Yuyuan Shanghai hosts 23rd lantern show

For its 23rd lantern show, Yuyuan Garden will celebrate the Chinese New Year in Shanghai with nearly 40 large-scale lantern installations and over 1,000 small lanterns lining the area. Yuyuan Garden has turned its traditional garden into a sea of light. The show will run through March 5 and is free to all except from March 2 to 4.
A foreign woman takes picture of the lanterns at Yuyuan Garden on Tuesday Photo: Yanghui/GT
To welcome the Year of the Dog, the main lantern installation displayed in the central square of Yuyuan Garden is a 9-meter-tall, 1-ton canine-shaped lantern, a sign of prosperity and good luck in Chinese culture.
The dog lantern is surrounded by giant panda
s and peony flowers with pedals that can fold and unfold to the corresponding light and music. This reveals diamonds, gold and pearls contained within the bud, demonstrating the general theme of the installation, "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets."
Guessing lantern riddles will also be a highlight of the event. The garden prepared over 1,000 riddles and set aside a special area for 24 solar-themed lanterns, showcasing Chinese traditional culture and the ancient wisdom of Chinese people.
What makes this year's show unique, however, is its effort to conserve energy. According to the organizer, each lantern used in the show are LED lights, which are brighter, safer and reduce energy consumption by 30 percent compared with incandescent lamps.
Red lanterns lining Yuyuan Garden Photos: Yanghui/GT and Gu Zhiran
Visitors sharing snapshots
A child enjoys the event
A father hoists his child above the crowd
Lantern installations on the bridge and lake
A lantern installation on the lake
Visitors lingering on the bridge
Large dog lantern at the central square