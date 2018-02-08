Iran denies allegations of involvement in Bahrain's pipeline blast

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Thursday denied recent claims by the Bahraini officials that the Islamic republic was involved in a pipeline blast in the Arab kingdom.



"Bahraini officials had better entered serious dialogue with their people to solve the problems in the country," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.



Instead of playing a blame game and blaming others for the internal problems, the Bahraini officials should address their internal problems seriously, said Qasemi.



On Wednesday, Bahrain's Interior Ministry alleged that four members of a sleeper cell trained in Iran had been arrested in connection with an oil pipeline blast in Bahrain.



The ministry said the terrorists, who are members of the outlawed February 14 Coalition, were arrested for plotting and blasting an oil pipeline near the Buri village on Nov. 10 last year.

